Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,143 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,036.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,421.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,290.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,508.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

