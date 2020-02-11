Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 90,661 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,661 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 102.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDB stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

