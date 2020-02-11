Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 91,187 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91,187 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $344.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -287.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

