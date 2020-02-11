BetterBetting Market Capitalization Reaches $100,804.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $100,804.00 and $86.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

