BidiPass 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.27 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.05797119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00128187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

