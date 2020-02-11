Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Up 47.0% in January

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,700 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BILL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 949,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,586. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

