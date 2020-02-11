Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 199,524 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 493.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,524 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.