Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 2,242 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

