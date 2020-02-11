Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 319,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 3,614,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 722,109 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

