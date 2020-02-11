Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 82.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

