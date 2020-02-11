Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

