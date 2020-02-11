Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

