Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.25 and a 12-month high of $154.25.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

