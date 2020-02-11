Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

