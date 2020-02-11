Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 20,116 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,116 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

