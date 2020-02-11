Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.97 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $533.26 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC, FCoin, DDEX, Gate.io, Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, AirSwap and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

