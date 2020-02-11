Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $27,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $391.22. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

