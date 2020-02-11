Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.11% from the stock’s previous close.

BHVN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 1,180,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

