BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $250,461.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $250,461.00 and approximately $328,541.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048748 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00068485 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00089430 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.99 or 0.99551848 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000625 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 181.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000137 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,992,391 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

