Bitcloud 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $66,537.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 112.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,369,277 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

