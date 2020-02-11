Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.76 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, CoinBene and Indodax. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $186.41 million and $17.76 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 63.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004703 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002094 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Indodax, Binance, YoBit, Kucoin, Coinnest, Exrates, Bithumb, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Crex24, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

