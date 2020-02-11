Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $239.94 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.70 or 0.00133442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Zebpay, Ovis and DSX. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $239.94 million and $107.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00717180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00123080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001953 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

