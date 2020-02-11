Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Tops $337,393.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Crex24, STEX and Graviex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $337,393.00 and $47,143.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002088 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

