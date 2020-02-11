Bitcoin Scrypt Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $273,295.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 156.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

