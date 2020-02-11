Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $41,221.00 and $3,935.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.03635234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00248332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00141781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 25,017,986 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

