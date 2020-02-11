Bitcoinus (BITS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,874.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $27,954.00 and $1,874.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00050965 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000918 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00080453 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,246.09 or 0.99790537 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.