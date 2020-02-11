Bitcore Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Bitcore has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $9,834.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,284.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.02381326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.27 or 0.04635468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00761124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00898369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00119695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027191 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00715230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,084,759 coins and its circulating supply is 17,583,800 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

