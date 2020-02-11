BitGreen (BITG) Reaches One Day Volume of $55,180.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $55,180.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026804 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012155 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.93 or 0.02806257 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000641 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003059 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,279,087 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.