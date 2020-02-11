BitRewards (BIT) Price Hits $0.0001

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. BitRewards has a total market cap of $28,521.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitRewards

BitRewards is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

