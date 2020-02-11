BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.52 million and $8,785.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00898369 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004263 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001930 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 236,370,962 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

