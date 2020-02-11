bitUSD (BITUSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00012770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $32.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.03560580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00251132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00135367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,282,060 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.