Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Tops $30,209.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $30,209.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00757689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007297 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

