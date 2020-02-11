Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Black Knight worth $27,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Knight by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,995,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

