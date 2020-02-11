Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Blackbaud updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2 EPS.

BLKB stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. 6,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.98 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

