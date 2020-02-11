Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $69.00 at JMP Securities

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. Blackline has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 661.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

