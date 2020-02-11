Blakecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $14,800.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,206.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.02314149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04518538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00749746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00880899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00116857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010094 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00709721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,719 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

