BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0004

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $250,670.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003449 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,110,061 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

