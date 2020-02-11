BlitzPredict (XBP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,432.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $102,008.00 and approximately $1,432.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004742 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002083 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037435 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

