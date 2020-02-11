Bloom Price Hits $0.0834 on Top Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 56.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Bloom has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $795.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.03560580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00251132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00135367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

