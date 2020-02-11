Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,879. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.