Blue Square Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,421.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,290.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,036.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,508.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

