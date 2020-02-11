Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 53,200 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

