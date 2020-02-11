Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.