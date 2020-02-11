Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.