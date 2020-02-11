Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,696,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,834 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 241.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 932,839 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

