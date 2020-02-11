Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 367,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 608,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 210,770 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

