Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,475 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

