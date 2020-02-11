Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

GS stock opened at $237.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.13.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

