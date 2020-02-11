Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 3.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

