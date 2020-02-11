Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,701,000.

NYSEARCA:IEZ opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

